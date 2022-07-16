AS the sunny weather continues, you may be considering heading out for lunch or an evening meal.

Those who are looking for a place to eat in Newport are spoilt for choice, so one method which you could use to help you choose is to look at the food hygiene ratings.

Every business which serves food is required by law to be inspected. Following inspections by the local authority, they are then ranked from five – meaning standards are excellent – to zero – meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

  • How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;
  • The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities;
  • Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

These ratings are listed on the Food Standards Agency website.

Should businesses achieve three consecutive five hygiene ratings, they qualify for a Scores On The Doors Elite Award, and can be seen as top of the class when it comes to food safety.

A total of 150 premises in Newport have qualified for an Elite Award from scoresonthedoors.org.uk, as of July 11, 2022 – although this includes schools, care homes, and takeaways.

Here are the places where you can dine in.

Bar Piazza

South Wales Argus: Bar Piazza in Newport.Bar Piazza in Newport.

Address: 15 John Frost Square, Newport, NP20 1HZ

Last inspection: May 31, 2022.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 31, 2022; March 15, 2019; and March 16, 2016.

Blaina Wharf

Address: East Dock Road, Newport, NP20 2FR

Last inspection: February 5, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 5, 2019; February 9, 2016; and September 11, 2014.

Duckpool Cafe

Address: 114 Duckpool Road, Newport, NP19 7EN

Last inspection: August 21, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: August 21, 2019; February 21, 2018; and August 1, 2016.

Gem 42

South Wales Argus: Chef Sergio Cinotti and the team at Gem42.Chef Sergio Cinotti and the team at Gem42.

Address: 42A-42B Bridge Street, Newport, NP20 4NY

Last inspection: February 11, 2020.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 11, 2020; August 29, 2018; and April 1, 2014.

The Godfrey Morgan

Address: 158 Chepstow Road, Newport, NP19 8EG

Last inspection: June 29, 2022.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 29, 2022; June 13, 2019; and June 16, 2017.

Harvester

Address: Newport Retail Park, Seven Stiles Avenue, Newport, NP19 4QR

Last inspection: June 6, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 6, 2019; November 16, 2017; and March 1, 2016.

Harvester Borderer

Address: 323 Malpas Road, Newport, NP20 6EP

Last inspection: August 20, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: August 20, 2019; March 22, 2018; and December 23, 2014.

Horton's Coffee House

South Wales Argus: Horton's Coffee House owner Gavin Horton.Horton's Coffee House owner Gavin Horton.

Address: Unit 1 Millennium House Millennium Walk, Newport, NP19 0NU

Last inspection: December 11, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: December 11, 2019; June 7, 2018; and December 6, 2016.

Marenghi's Italian Coffee Shop

South Wales Argus: Marenghi's Italian Coffee Shop. Picture: Google Street View. Marenghi's Italian Coffee Shop. Picture: Google Street View.

Address: 434 Chepstow Road, Newport, NP19 8JG

Last inspection: November 27, 2018.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: November 27, 2018; April 10, 2017; and November 17, 2015.

McDonald’s

Address: Lyne Road, Newport, NP20 5JG

Last inspection: June 20, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 20, 2019; June 19, 2017; and June 1, 2015.

McDonald’s

Address: Newport Retail Park, Seven Stiles Avenue, Newport, NP19 4QR

Last inspection: September 4, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: September 4, 2019; March 22, 2018; and December 23, 2014.

McDonald’s

Address: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3BA

Last inspection: March 26, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 26, 2019; February 20, 2017; and December 23, 2014.

Merlins Bar/Kitchen - Celtic Manor

Address: The Celtic Manor Resort, The Coldra, Newport, NP18 1HQ

Last inspection: March 9, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 9, 2019; September 28, 2017; and March 29, 2016.

Nando’s

Address: Unit 21 Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Newport, NP19 4QQ

Last inspection: March 19, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 19, 2019; February 14, 2017; and December 16, 2014.

Nando’s

Address: 73 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Usk Plaza, Newport, NP20 1DS

Last inspection: June 3, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 3, 2019; December 6, 2017; and November 17, 2015.

Pizza Hut

Address: Newport Retail Park, Seven Stiles Avenue, Newport, NP19 4QR

Last inspection: February 19, 2020.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 19, 2020; March 15, 2018; and February 24, 2015.

Parc-Y-Prior Inn

Address: Almond Drive, Newport, NP20 6LD

Last inspection: March 5, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 5, 2019; March 6, 2017; and February 20, 2014.

The Potters

South Wales Argus: Potters, in Newport city centre.Potters, in Newport city centre.

Address: 22-24 Upper Dock Street, Newport, NP20 1DL

Last inspection: March 13, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 13, 2019; September 13, 2017; and February 4, 2016.

The Rising Sun

Address: 1 Cefn Road, Rogerstone, Newport, NP10 9AQ

Last inspection: February 20, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 20, 2019; March 8, 2016; and March 23, 2015.

Starbucks

Address: Unit 2A Kingsway Centre, John Frost Square, Newport, NP20 1EB

Last inspection: January 22, 2020.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: January 22, 2020; March 26, 2018; and September 23, 2016.

St Julian Inn

Address: Caerleon Road, Newport, NP18 1QA

Last inspection: February 25, 2020.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 25, 2020; December 9, 2013; and July 10, 2012.

Subway

Address: 36 Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 2ED

Last inspection: May 26, 2022.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 26, 2022; February 19, 2019; and February 1, 2016.

Subway

Address: 403 Malpas Road, Newport, NP20 6WB

Last inspection: March 15, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 15, 2019; February 18, 2017; and December 19, 2014.

Subway

Address: Unit 2A 156 - 160 Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3AE

Last inspection: March 24, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 24, 2019; July 27, 2016; and January 27, 2015.

Subway

Address: Unit G3 at Tesco Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Newport, NP19 4TX

Last inspection: February 19, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 19, 2019; August 23, 2017; and August 10, 2015.

Taste Of Asia

Address: 3 Caxton Place, Newport, NP20 4BN

Last inspection: September 19, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: September 19, 2019; February 19, 2018; and September 8, 2016.

Tiny Rebel Newport Bar

South Wales Argus: Tiny Rebel in Newport. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk.Tiny Rebel in Newport. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk.

Address: 22 - 23 High Street, Newport, NP20 1FX

Last inspection: May 23, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 23, 2019; November 15, 2017; and May 31, 2016.

Villa Dino Bar & Restaurant

Address: 103 Chepstow Road, Newport, NP19 8BY

Last inspection: December 11, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: December 11, 2019; May 16, 2018; and November 10, 2016.

Vittorio Restaurant

Address: 113 - 115 Stow Hill, Newport, NP20 4ED

Last inspection: March 14, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 14, 2019; November 28, 2016; and June 17, 2015.