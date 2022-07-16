AS the sunny weather continues, you may be considering heading out for lunch or an evening meal.
Those who are looking for a place to eat in Newport are spoilt for choice, so one method which you could use to help you choose is to look at the food hygiene ratings.
Every business which serves food is required by law to be inspected. Following inspections by the local authority, they are then ranked from five – meaning standards are excellent – to zero – meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:
- How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;
- The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities;
- Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.
These ratings are listed on the Food Standards Agency website.
Should businesses achieve three consecutive five hygiene ratings, they qualify for a Scores On The Doors Elite Award, and can be seen as top of the class when it comes to food safety.
A total of 150 premises in Newport have qualified for an Elite Award from scoresonthedoors.org.uk, as of July 11, 2022 – although this includes schools, care homes, and takeaways.
Here are the places where you can dine in.
Bar Piazza
Address: 15 John Frost Square, Newport, NP20 1HZ
Last inspection: May 31, 2022.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 31, 2022; March 15, 2019; and March 16, 2016.
Blaina Wharf
Address: East Dock Road, Newport, NP20 2FR
Last inspection: February 5, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 5, 2019; February 9, 2016; and September 11, 2014.
Duckpool Cafe
Address: 114 Duckpool Road, Newport, NP19 7EN
Last inspection: August 21, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: August 21, 2019; February 21, 2018; and August 1, 2016.
Gem 42
Address: 42A-42B Bridge Street, Newport, NP20 4NY
Last inspection: February 11, 2020.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 11, 2020; August 29, 2018; and April 1, 2014.
The Godfrey Morgan
Address: 158 Chepstow Road, Newport, NP19 8EG
Last inspection: June 29, 2022.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 29, 2022; June 13, 2019; and June 16, 2017.
Harvester
Address: Newport Retail Park, Seven Stiles Avenue, Newport, NP19 4QR
Last inspection: June 6, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 6, 2019; November 16, 2017; and March 1, 2016.
Harvester Borderer
Address: 323 Malpas Road, Newport, NP20 6EP
Last inspection: August 20, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: August 20, 2019; March 22, 2018; and December 23, 2014.
Horton's Coffee House
Address: Unit 1 Millennium House Millennium Walk, Newport, NP19 0NU
Last inspection: December 11, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: December 11, 2019; June 7, 2018; and December 6, 2016.
Marenghi's Italian Coffee Shop
Address: 434 Chepstow Road, Newport, NP19 8JG
Last inspection: November 27, 2018.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: November 27, 2018; April 10, 2017; and November 17, 2015.
McDonald’s
Address: Lyne Road, Newport, NP20 5JG
Last inspection: June 20, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 20, 2019; June 19, 2017; and June 1, 2015.
McDonald’s
Address: Newport Retail Park, Seven Stiles Avenue, Newport, NP19 4QR
Last inspection: September 4, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: September 4, 2019; March 22, 2018; and December 23, 2014.
McDonald’s
Address: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3BA
Last inspection: March 26, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 26, 2019; February 20, 2017; and December 23, 2014.
Merlins Bar/Kitchen - Celtic Manor
Address: The Celtic Manor Resort, The Coldra, Newport, NP18 1HQ
Last inspection: March 9, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 9, 2019; September 28, 2017; and March 29, 2016.
Nando’s
Address: Unit 21 Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Newport, NP19 4QQ
Last inspection: March 19, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 19, 2019; February 14, 2017; and December 16, 2014.
Nando’s
Address: 73 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Usk Plaza, Newport, NP20 1DS
Last inspection: June 3, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 3, 2019; December 6, 2017; and November 17, 2015.
Pizza Hut
Address: Newport Retail Park, Seven Stiles Avenue, Newport, NP19 4QR
Last inspection: February 19, 2020.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 19, 2020; March 15, 2018; and February 24, 2015.
Parc-Y-Prior Inn
Address: Almond Drive, Newport, NP20 6LD
Last inspection: March 5, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 5, 2019; March 6, 2017; and February 20, 2014.
The Potters
Address: 22-24 Upper Dock Street, Newport, NP20 1DL
Last inspection: March 13, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 13, 2019; September 13, 2017; and February 4, 2016.
The Rising Sun
Address: 1 Cefn Road, Rogerstone, Newport, NP10 9AQ
Last inspection: February 20, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 20, 2019; March 8, 2016; and March 23, 2015.
Starbucks
Address: Unit 2A Kingsway Centre, John Frost Square, Newport, NP20 1EB
Last inspection: January 22, 2020.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: January 22, 2020; March 26, 2018; and September 23, 2016.
St Julian Inn
Address: Caerleon Road, Newport, NP18 1QA
Last inspection: February 25, 2020.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 25, 2020; December 9, 2013; and July 10, 2012.
Subway
Address: 36 Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 2ED
Last inspection: May 26, 2022.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 26, 2022; February 19, 2019; and February 1, 2016.
Subway
Address: 403 Malpas Road, Newport, NP20 6WB
Last inspection: March 15, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 15, 2019; February 18, 2017; and December 19, 2014.
Subway
Address: Unit 2A 156 - 160 Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3AE
Last inspection: March 24, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 24, 2019; July 27, 2016; and January 27, 2015.
Subway
Address: Unit G3 at Tesco Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Newport, NP19 4TX
Last inspection: February 19, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 19, 2019; August 23, 2017; and August 10, 2015.
Taste Of Asia
Address: 3 Caxton Place, Newport, NP20 4BN
Last inspection: September 19, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: September 19, 2019; February 19, 2018; and September 8, 2016.
Tiny Rebel Newport Bar
Address: 22 - 23 High Street, Newport, NP20 1FX
Last inspection: May 23, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 23, 2019; November 15, 2017; and May 31, 2016.
Villa Dino Bar & Restaurant
Address: 103 Chepstow Road, Newport, NP19 8BY
Last inspection: December 11, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: December 11, 2019; May 16, 2018; and November 10, 2016.
Vittorio Restaurant
Address: 113 - 115 Stow Hill, Newport, NP20 4ED
Last inspection: March 14, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 14, 2019; November 28, 2016; and June 17, 2015.
