PUPILS at St Woolos Primary school have said they are delighted with the transformation of their new library.

The transformation was part of the Chase Rewarding Futures Library programme that has supported 150 primary school libraries across the UK, reaching around 35,000 children.

Twelve schools across Newport have had the benefit of having their libraries transformed into a space that puts access to books at the heart of each school.

Millbrook Primary School, Somerton Primary School and St Woolos Primary were among those who were selected for the programme. The school have had their libraries transformed into spaces that encourage creativity and a culture of reading for pleasure.

Each school will benefit from 400 new books, e-readers and audiobooks.

Pupils reading their books

Heather Vaughan, headteacher of St Woolos Primary, is delighted to be part of the programme that provides the reading tools.

She said: “We are pleased that Chase is supporting our mission to encourage a love of reading among our students at St Woolos, the new library will provide an enjoyable, inspiring environment for children to unleash their imagination.

“Chase's support will also equip parents and guardians with tools to encourage a love of reading at home and we hope this will lead to a positive impact on children's lives and their future opportunities.”

The library was previously used as a classroom and has gone though many changes before the new space was transformed.

Each school received a storage unit of books, an assortment of beanbags, cushions, wall stickers and e-readers to enrich their library.

The library transformations aim to create positive and encouraging reading environments for children to enjoy.

The Children at St Woolos told the Argus that they are excited and very happy to have a new library for a place to read their favourite books.

New deputy headteacher, Tanya Bowden, arrived just as the school received the news of the transformation and is delighted that the school was selected.

She said: “We are over the moon to be selected, it means the world to us to have a room that staff and children can enjoy. It is fantastic and is really appreciated.

“It is very calm and inviting, comfortable environment for the children to enjoy, we are trying to promote an enjoyment of reading books and reading for pleasure.

“The children are already intrigued and wanting to come into the library. The quality of the books is more contemporary, more attractive and mixed in with our original and traditional ones.

“There is a great variety of books, and we are pleased with the balance, as they range from books for nursery pupils to year 6 pupils.

“Reading opens a new world to children and its nice for aspirations and introducing thoughts and ideas to them.”

Pupils at St Woolos Primary happy with new library

Teachers across Newport who are participating in the programme have had indepth E-training in three modules, reading for Ppeasure, developing library spaces, and creating a reading community.

Families and carers of children at the schools will receive support and advice on how to encourage their children to read outside of the classroom. They will also receive invitations to special school literacy events, including author readings.

Cathy Geary, Newport project manager of the National Literacy Trust, added: “At the National Literacy Trust, we know how important enhanced library spaces are in helping embed a positive reading culture.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Chase to help provide high quality resources and activities for these schools in Newport.

“It has been wonderful to witness the enthusiasm and impact this has had on pupils and staff.”