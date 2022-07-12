A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to threatening another person with a knife in public.
Shay Pitman, 18, of Glyn Collen, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, admitted threatening Lewis Adams with a blade last summer.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
The incident happened at Dol Yr Eos, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, on July 7, 2021, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Pitman’s sentence was adjourned to August 8 for the preparation of a report.
He was granted bail by Judge Niclas Parry.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here