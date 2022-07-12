A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to threatening another person with a knife in public.

Shay Pitman, 18, of Glyn Collen, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, admitted threatening Lewis Adams with a blade last summer.

The incident happened at Dol Yr Eos, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, on July 7, 2021, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Pitman’s sentence was adjourned to August 8 for the preparation of a report.

He was granted bail by Judge Niclas Parry.