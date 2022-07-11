A doctor issued a warning over a “highly contagious” summer infection that commonly affects children, but adults can also be affected.

Speaking on This Morning, Dr Sara Kayat appeared on Monday’s instalment of the show to share the warning with viewers.

She explained hand, foot and mouth disease is common in summer months as children share towels to dry off.

She said: "It affects, as it suggests, the hands, feet and mouth but it can also affect the buttocks areas and other parts of the body.

It can affect how well [children] eat and drink so it's all about getting them supportive treatment in terms of gels inside their mouths or a nice lolly pop to cool them down."

She was speaking opposite Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond who were filling in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Dermot revealed his son, Kasper, had previously contracted the disease and said it had gone away by itself.

Dr Sara agreed: "Yeah, it goes by itself, it's contagious but most kids and most adults have had it at some point."

Hand, foot and mouth disease symptoms

According to the NHS website, three early signs of hand, foot and mouth disease are:

A sore throat

A high temperature

Not wanting to eat

After a few days mouth ulcers and a rash will appear. Symptoms in children and adults are largely the same but they can be worse in babies and children under five.

This Morning continues to air on weekdays on ITV1 from 10am.