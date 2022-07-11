TRIBUTES have been paid to a young mother from Newport following her death at the weekend.

India Skinner died on Saturday, July 9, after being diagnosed with cancer in 2019. She was 24 years old.

She leaves behind her husband, Jason, and the couple's two young daughters, Harper and Willow.

Ms Skinner's brother-in-law Sam has set up an online fundraising page to help the family to "plan the perfect send-off" for her.

"India became pregnant with their first daughter, Harper, back in 2018 - throughout her pregnancy doctors noticed a small dermoid cyst while doing a routine scan," he explained.

"After having Harper, India fell pregnant with their second daughter Willow in 2019."

Mr Skinner said that the cyst was monitored again before Ms Skinner was given the news she had soft tissue sarcoma.

She underwent surgery to remove the sarcoma in January 2020.

"For a while things where looking up," Mr Skinner said.

However, in January last year Ms Skinner went for a check-up scan.

She received news that the sarcoma had returned.

"She wasn't one to give up though and asked for every option they had," Mr Skinner explained.

"She started her first round of chemotherapy in May of that year."

However, the treatment did not prove effective, and so Ms Skinner was put on medication.

"She was told there was a very low chance that this drug would even work, but she had to give it ago because there wasn't many options," Mr Skinner said.

"Sadly, that was unsuccessful aswell."

In August of that year Ms Skinner and her now husband Jason were married.

"It was a beautiful day, full of wonderful memories and helped raise her spirts," Mr Skinner said.

Ms Skinner's final option was to undergo another round of chemotherapy.

It began at the end of August, but this time, in December, she had a reaction known as Stephens-Johnson syndrome (a rare and serious skin disorder).

Ms Skinner was hospitalised for some time as a result and was unable to see her girls

"Not one to give up on what she wanted, that girl managed to fight and she became strong enough to come home and be with her family again," Mr Skinner said.

"They [the family] went on their first family holiday abroad and made lovely memories.

"They came home to celebrate Harper's fourth birthday."

However, shortly after this Ms Skinner she became ill again and had to return to hospital where, surrounded by loved ones, she passed away.

"She was a fighter until the end and will truly be missed," Mr Skinner said.

To donate to the family's GoFundMe page and help them to say goodbye, visit gofundme.com/f/india-skinners-funeral