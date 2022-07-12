ABERSYCHAN School has asked pupils, parents and the community to not gather at the quarry to pay tribute to a boy who died last week.

On Wednesday, July 6, emergency services were called to an incident at a quarry in Abersychan.

It was later confirmed that a 15-year-old boy from the Pontypool area had died, and a 14-year-old girl from Blaenavon had suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.

The headteacher of Abersychan School, Phil Collins, has written to parents asking them to ensure that they or their children do not gather at the quarry to pay tribute to the boy due to safety concerns.

“We have spoken with the police and family members and urge pupils, parents, and the local community not to gather at the top of the quarry for any remembrance gatherings for obvious safety reasons,” he said.

Students and staff at the school will also be able to access support for free following the tragic incident.

“We continue to work alongside the local authority to provide support for pupils and staff,” said Mr Collins.

“An incident of this nature is certain to raise many emotions, especially within our pupils. We have been provided with the following number for pupils to have a non-urgent consultation with a CAMHS nurse. The service is available Monday to Friday in the afternoons.

There are several other organisations that can support including Shout, Childline, Mind and Kooth online. The contact details for these organisations can be found on our website.”

Following the incident, Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds said: "This is utterly heartbreaking news.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young boy who has died and I desperately hope for a recovery for the young girl.

"Our whole community in the north of Torfaen is in shock and I know how difficult it will be for all staff and pupils at Abersychan School - our thoughts are with them at this awful time."

Gwent Police is now investigating the incident, and the boy’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2200225719.

You can also send a direct message with information to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can contact report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.