A new quiz is going viral on TikTok called the ‘mental age’ quiz. It asks you a series of questions to try and guess what age you are mentally.

Users have been sharing their results over the social media platform similar to the Human Emotions quiz that took users by storm in June.

Videos follow the format of a user saying "I'm X but my my mental age is...X"

What is the TikTok mental age test?





The quiz originated in Japan in 2013 and it has now been translated into 32 different languages.

At the start of the quiz, it says: “The result has nothing to do with your Intelligence Quotient. For the purpose of this test, we define Mental Age as a measure of a person's psychological abilities in comparison to the number of years it takes for an average child to reach the same level.

“For example, if your mental age is 10, regardless of your actual chronological age, you are mentally similar to a 10-year-old.”

Talking about the quiz authenticity, the creator writes: “We've improved our algorithm from time to time since its first launch in 2013. According to most of the users reactions, the quiz is very reliable.”

How to play the TikTok mental age quiz?





You can play the quiz by visiting the website here. It asks you to first enter your real age (you can choose to keep it a secret), before asking you a list of true or false questions. These questions include:

I get angry quite often

I like to be friends with those older than me

I do not like to get up early in the morning

I don’t know what’s popular amongst young people

I can hit a cockroach with a book

You can play the quiz and find our your mental age on the website here.