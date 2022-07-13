A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DYLAN MICHAEL QUINN, 19, of Beachley Barracks, Beachley, Gloucestershire, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Newport Road, Chepstow, on June 4.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHERYL NEWMAN, 67, of Mission Court, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted possession of amphetamine on September 6, 2021.

She was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

TYLER PRESCOTT WILLIAMS, 29, of Clos Claerwen, Blackwood, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARY MICHAEL NELMES, 65, of Nant Ddu, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres on Market Street on June 11.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHANELLE DUGMORE, 26, of Hill Street, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A472 on December 18, 2021.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

GENUT STEFF, 60, of Corporation Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHANE ROBERTSHAW, 31, of Foundry Road, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on High Cross Drive, Rogerstone, Newport, on January 16.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTIAN LAWRENCE COYLE, 46, of Cwm Braenar, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ABEL COVACI, 25, of Duckpool Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 on January 15.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

ALEXANDRA LOUISE ARNOULD, 30, of Heol Dewi, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Pengam Street, Glan Y Nant on January 16.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.