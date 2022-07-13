AFTER two years of postponements, the Mic Morris 10k returned at the weekend.

The Blaenavon to Pontypool run saw runners set off from Cwmavon Road through to Pontypool Park on Sunday.

This year’s event was the 10th edition of the Mic Morris 10k, with around 1,000 runners on the start line.

All profits from the race will be donated to the Mic Morris Memorial Sporting Trust Fund.

Mic Morris was a police officer and a British international middle distance runner from Pontypool who died aged just 24 during a training run in 1983.

The trust fund was set up between Gwent Police and Torfaen Council to raise money for Torfaen’s elite young sports people, specifically for young people aged 11 to 21 who live in Torfaen.

Christine Vorres, chairwoman of the Mic Morris Trust, said: “The gentle downhill gradient to the finish in Pontypool Park, really does make the Torfaen 10km a popular run for both elite athletes and beginners.

“The proceeds from the event are used to support aspiring young athletes in Torfaen, so we are really looking forward to being in a position to assist them once again."