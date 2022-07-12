Labour will table a no confidence motion in Boris Johnson’s Government today (Tuesday, July 12), seeking to hold the vote on Wednesday, party sources have said.

This news comes after it was confirmed Boris Johnson will remain as Prime Minister for another eight weeks.

Mr Johnson will stay in place until the contest for the next leader of the party is concluded, with 11 MPs having so far confirmed their ambitions to do so.

Yahoo News reported that the first round of voting will take place on Wednesday, with losing candidates dropping out after each ballot until just two are left.

They will then take part in a series of hustings across the UK, with the winner being announced on September 5.

Boris Johnson giving his resignation speech outside Downing Street (PA)

Labour’s bid would force Mr Johnson’s colleagues to either back the Government or vote against it, in a move that could trigger a general election.

Sir Keir Starmer had previously threatened to bring the confidence vote to prevent “this nonsense about clinging on for a few months”.

“He’s inflicted lies, fraud and chaos in the country,” the Labour leader said last week.

“If they don’t get rid of him then Labour will step up, in the national interest, and bring a vote of no confidence, because we can’t go on with this Prime Minister clinging on for months and months to come.”