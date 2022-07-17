THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,700-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.
Today we meet Peter Humber, of Coedkernew, Newport.
He said: "I love taking photos as it helps me relax. It is something I have enjoyed doing for many years and it records moments and memories for me to remember."
This picture makes me happy: One of my best at Tredegar House.
This picture makes me sad: The car I really enjoyed gave up on me for good.
This picture makes me laugh: Caught at the moment of impact.
This picture is very special to me: Last family holiday in Paris before kids left for university.
This picture makes me dream of something: The stories this old snow-covered tree could tell in Tredegar House grounds.
