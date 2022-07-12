A COMMUNITY has rallied to offer their support for the family of a boy who died at a quarry near Abersychan last week.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the quarry, near Limekiln Road, on Wednesday, July 6, at around 6.30pm.

Fifteen-year-old Myron Davies was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Myron’s family with funeral costs, and, at the time of writing, almost £4,000 has been raised so far.

A number of businesses in the surrounding areas are also hosting bucket collections to support Myron’s family, a raffle is being organised for Sunday, July 17, and - on the same day - Pontypool Town under-eights football team will be holding a fundraising car wash at Pontypool Town Field car park from 10am.

A balloon release is planned for 9.30pm on Wednesday night on the links field, by Talfan Close, in Trevethin, to mark a week since the tragedy.

A 14-year-old girl, from Blaenavon, suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment. She remains in a critical condition.

The headteacher of Abersychan School, Phil Collins, has written to parents asking pupils and their families not to visit the quarry to pay tribute to Myron due to safety concerns.

Tributes have been paid to Myron Davies.

“We have spoken with the police and family members and urge pupils, parents, and the local community not to gather at the top of the quarry for any remembrance gatherings for obvious safety reasons,” he said.

Mr Collins added that support would be available for those who needed it.

“We continue to work alongside the local authority to provide support for pupils and staff,” said Mr Collins.

“An incident of this nature is certain to raise many emotions, especially within our pupils. We have been provided with the following number for pupils to have a non-urgent consultation with a CAMHS (Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services) nurse. The service is available Monday to Friday in the afternoons.

“There are several other organisations that can support including Shout, Childline, Mind and Kooth online. The contact details for these organisations can be found on our website.”

To find out more about the fundraising efforts, including a full list of businesses hosting bucket collections, visit the 'Help for Myron Davies family' Facebook page, or if you would like to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/funeral-costs-for-15-year-old-myron-davies.