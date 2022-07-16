A QUIRKY pair of dogs are looking for a new home after recovering from four months of treatment at the RSPCA Cymru’s Newport Animal Centre.

Shar-Peis Keeco and Lola – who are both around seven years old – were taken in by the RSPCA in February after their previous owner was not able to cope with them.

They arrived at the Hartridge Road centre suffering with hair loss and sore skin.

Lola when she arrived at Newport Animal Centre. Picture: RSPCA Cymru.

“Keeco and Lola have been on quite a long journey with us at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre,” said Hayley Moorey, the centre’s behaviour and welfare advisor.

“They have received around four months of treatment altogether. They both had severe alopecia, untreated sores, sore skin inside their folds and were scratching almost constantly and then making themselves bleed again.

“They were both put on Prednidale and treated with Malaseb baths, which started with every other day but is now twice a week.

Keeco arrived at Newport Animal Centre in February. Picture: RSPCA Cymru.

“They saw the vet every other week during their treatment, so the vet could keep an eye on their progress.

“They were finally ready for rehoming in the middle of June, so it has been a long road for them.”

The duo are looking for a home together as they are very close and both have big characters.

Lola has recovered in the months she has spent at Newport Animal Centre. Picture: RSPCA Cymru.

“They are so loving and have such quirky personalities,” said Ms Moorey. “They love nothing more than giving and receiving cuddles from the staff.

“Keeco is more playful, whereas Lola likes a fuss and a head rub. They can be a little nervous of new people at first but once they get that bond they are super fun and affectionate.”

Keeco recovered four months of treatment at Newport Animal Centre. Picture: RSPCA Cymru.

Keeco and Lola are now looking for an adult-only home where they can live together, as they are inseparable, and are looking for owners who have had experience with the Shar-Pei breed. They would also like to be the only pets in the home and have someone who is home most of the time.

If you are interested in adopting the pair, you can complete an Online Application Form or can speak to the centre directly.

The RSPCA has previously raised concerns over the increase in pet ownership from over lockdown and the cost of living crisis putting a strain on people’s finances meaning more animals will be coming into its care during the next few months.

You can find out more about the charity’s work by searching for its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, or by visiting rspca.org.uk/findapet.