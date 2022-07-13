THE cause of a major fire at a Gwent industrial estate will remain a mystery, as an investigation into the blaze closed without any answers.

Investigations have been carried out into the large scale blaze, which occurred at the Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate in Blaenavon on Wednesday, June 8.

But, efforts by the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service to determine how the fire started encountered significant obstacles along the way.

Primarily, efforts were hampered by the fact that the fire-damaged structure was “too unstable to enter”.

As a result, the investigation has now drawn to a close, which the cause of the fire “undetermined”.

It was a large scale fire

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries as a result of the fire, which began at around 10.46pm.

However, one person had to be rescued from the fire, which engulfed a large warehouse building, along with a number of caravans and vehicles.

Around 100 firefighters were dispatched to the scene to tackle the fire.

What happened at Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate in Blaenavon?





In the aftermath of the incident, a South Wales Fire and Rescue Service statement read: "At approximately 10.46pm on Wednesday, June 8, we received reports of a commercial fire at Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate in Blaenavon.

"Multiple crews from fire and rescue stations across South Wales attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues and partner agencies.

"Upon arrival, crews were faced with a large, well-developed fire affecting a large building, approximately 80m x 30m and several caravans and vehicles.

"Crews used specialist equipment including a ground monitor, hose reel jets, aerial ladder platforms and water bowsers to strategically manage the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

"Members of the public were advised to avoid the area to allow for emergency service access. Local residents were also advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the high levels of smoke in the area. These measures have now been lifted.

"Road closures have also now been lifted, however, residents/occupiers are advised to proceed with caution as crews and partner agencies are still in attendance.

"One person was rescued from the premises and all other persons have been accounted for.

"A stop message was received at approximately 7.13am on Thursday, June 9."