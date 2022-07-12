THE latest set of arrest warrants issued by Gwent Magistrates' Court includes residents from Newport and Caerphilly.

Nigel David Williams, 44, of Heol Evan Wynne in Pontlottyn, Caerphilly County Borough, is accused of skipping bail.

Williams was originally charged with possessing a knife in a public place.

On June 26, 2022, Williams allegedly had a lock knife on his person for no good reason at the Lawns Industrial Estate in Rhymney.

He has since been accused of failing to surrender into custody at Newport Magistrates' Court on July 11.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.

Chad Webber, 32, of Commercial Road in Newport is also accused of skipping bail.

On June 22, 2022, Webber allegedly stole two diffuser air fresheners, a Gillette proglide razor, four Dettol antiseptic wash and two body cream from Boots in Newport.

All of this amounted to £86.79 worth of items.

Webber is then accused of skipping bail on July 8.

A warrant for Webber's arrest without bail has been issued.

Kelly Dasilva Inacio, 27, of Simpson Close, Newport, is accused of a variety of offences.

Inacio allegedly drove whilst disqualified and without third party insurance on February 28, 2022, in Roman Way, Caerleon.

He is also accused of obstructing PC Thomas in the execution of his duty on the same date and in the same place.

A warrant for Inacio's arrest without bail has been issued as the offences are potentially punishable with jail time.

Richard Hicks, 59, of Thomasville in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, allegedly commited two driving offences.

Hicks is accused of driving in Caerphilly whilst disqualified and without third party insurance on April 14, 2022.

As the offence is punishable with imprisonment, a warrant for Hicks' arrest without bail has been issued.

Christopher Neil Hastings, 34, of Priory Street in Risca, Caerphilly County Borough, allegedly did not show up for bail.

Hastings was first charged with drink driving on June 26, 2022.

He allegedly drove while above the legal limit for alcohol on Priory Street in Risca.

He was recorded as having 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, which is above the limit of 35 microgrammes.

He is now accused of failing to surrender into custody on July 11 after being released on bail.

A warrant for Hastings' arrest without bail has been issued.

Stuart John Humphreys, 40, of High Street in Crosskeys, Caerphilly County Borough, is accused of drug driving.

Humphreys allegedly drove on the A472 in Newbridge on December 26, 2021, with excessive amounts of amphetamine and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (the psychoactive in cannabis) in his system.

As the offence is serious enough to be punishable with prison time, a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Martyn Bebb, 46, of Charles Street in Abertysswg, Caerphilly County Borough, is also accused of drug driving.

Bebb is accused of driving in Tredegar on January 1, 2022, whilst having two different drugs in his system.

He allegedly had excessive amounts of both delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and benzoylecgonine (the main metabolite in cocaine) in his blood at the time.

A warrant for Bebb's arrest without bail has been issued.