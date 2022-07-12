ALL Year 3 pupils in Newport are set to receive music lessons, following funding from the Welsh Government.

In an Education Scrutiny Committee meeting held on Tuesday, July 12, it was revealed that Newport City Council has been granted £600,000 to fund music tuition lessons and buy instruments.

In May 2022, the Welsh Government unveiled a national plan for music education, with £13.5 million being invested in Wales over the next three years.

Assistant head of education in engagement and learning at the council, Karyn Keane, said Cerdd Gwent Music – which will be conducting the lessons – hopes to buy a “variety” of instruments.

Cerdd Gwent Music is an organisation that provides music lessons to more than 8,000 pupils every week across Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire and Torfaen. It consulted schools and young people on which instruments would be of interest them.

Labour councillor Pat Drewett, who represents Allt-yr-yn, said: “I really welcome the Gwent Music service providing music education to 124 out of 160 schools in the region, and 41 of those in Newport.”

According to the report presented to the scrutiny committee, 98 per cent of pupils who were entered for music examinations during the spring term were successful.

Ms Keane said: “The service has been working on whole-class and curriculum type activities to work with more young people, not only the elite musicians, but musicians who are learning, or those learning to sing for the first time.”