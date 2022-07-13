A NUMBER of schools in Newport have relaxed their uniform rules due to the ongoing heatwave.

As the city, and surrounding areas, deal with temperatures which have at times threatened to hit the 30-degree mark, schools in the city have taken action to keep their students safe and comfortable.

It has been confirmed by Newport City Council that each individual school in the local authority area can set their own uniform policy, and many have decided to relax their rules in the face of high temperatures.

This includes wearing shorts in lieu of trousers in some cases, along with removing the need to wear school blazers as standard.

But, by far the most common change seen in the city this week is news that pupils have been allowed to attend regular lessons while wearing their school PE kit.

Additionally, reminders have been sent out to households to remind students to attend school with sun cream and refillable water bottles.

What have schools said?





While it would be impossible to publish updates from each and every school in the city, a selection of updates from schools in Newport and the surrounding area can be found below.

Caerleon Comprehensive School

A representative from Caerleon Comprehensive School said: “As you may be aware, we are expecting very high temperatures this week and we would like to ensure students are well protected from the heat whilst at school.

“Therefore, students are not required to wear school blazers or ties during this week.

“Students are permitted to wear tailored shorts as part of their uniform.

“Parents are encouraged to ensure students apply sunscreen before they come to school, and to bring this with them in order to re-apply it when necessary.

“It is essential that your child brings a water bottle to school, which can be re-filled during the day as needed.

“Pupils will be encouraged to use their water bottles in the classroom and to drink at regular intervals. There are a number of water fountains in school where students can re-fill bottles at break, lunch or between lessons. Students will not be permitted to leave during a lesson to get water unless there is a medical reason.

“We will encourage the students to stay in the shade during break time and lunch.

“PE classes will, as far as possible take place in shaded areas. Students will be reminded to have their water bottles with them. If the heat is excessive, alternative activities will be arranged for students in a classroom space.”

Lliswerry High School

Lliswerry High School's headteacher Neil Davies said: “Due to the very high temperatures forecast for the rest of the week and possibly into next, I have taken the decision to adjust our school uniform rules until the end of this term.

“Learners can wear the following to school: normal school unform (tie and blazer optional), PE kit, knee length, loose fitting plain black or dark blue shorts with school shirt.

“Please can you ensure that your child attends school with a refillable bottle of water that can be topped up at our water fountains.”

Bassaleg School

The school took to social media, saying: “A reminder to students that PE kit or summer uniform with no ties can be worn this week because of the continued high temperatures; remember your water bottles, sun cream and sun hats.”

St Julian’s School

Meanwhile, St Julian’s School said: “A reminder to students that PE kit can be worn this week because of the continued high temperatures.

“Remember your water bottles and sun cream.”

Individual schools should be contacted for specific information as to their school uniform policy at this time.