UK DRIVERS are being warned over a potential £5,000 fine if their summer outfit restricts their ability to drive behind the wheel.

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.

The rare warning was first issued last July. It states that there could be a danger to life or potential serious illness as a result of the scorching temperatures.

Other issues could include road closures and delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

In order to keep warm many Brits will be opting for lighter clothes and footwear.

Motoring experts at National Tyres and Autocare have urged those taking to the roads this this summer to be wary of what they’re wearing in case it lands them in trouble with the law.

What the law says about driving with unsuitable footwear

While not technically against the law, failing to wear the correct footwear while behind the wheel breaches Rule 97 of the Highway Code and could be classed as driving without due care and attention. The Highway Code states: “You should ensure clothing and footwear do not prevent you using the controls in any manner.”

Footwear such as high heels or boots can limit the movement of your ankles; shoes with a thick platform sole can impact the use of pedals, especially your vehicle’s clutch.

Failure to have proper control of your vehicle could lead to a maximum fine of £5,000 and/or a discretionary disqualification and nine points on your licence.

Warning issued to UK drivers

Michael Bourne, Group Marketing Director at National Tyres and Autocare said: “Driving in outfits that impact your driving ability could cause an accident.

"Any piece of clothing that impairs your vision or prevents you from using the car's controls, could lead to a £5K fine and potentially three points on your licence.”

If your outfit is deemed as careless or inconsiderate, it could lead to an unlimited fine and/or a discretionary disqualification and 3 - 9 points on your licence.

Michael continues to say “We recommend making sure your outfit doesn’t impact your driving ability as well as others, and if it does, take your outfit to the venue and then get changed there.”