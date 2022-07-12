ANY unspent money intended to be used for community projects in Caerphilly County Borough will be rolled over into this year’s budget, the authority has said.

This comes after a Freedom of Information request by a member of the voluntary sector revealed that just 30 per cent of the council’s Community Empowerment Fund (CEF) was spent in the 2021/22 financial year.

The total sum available was £327,770 but just £98,517 was spent. The council said this was down to the scheme going live late in the year.

Now, it has been revealed to councillors that the £229,253 underspend will be rolled over and can be spent by the ward councillors this year.

Residents and groups are able to apply to access funding through the CEF. The scheme works by allocating each ward £4,490 per councillor for that area, to spend on initiatives that boost their local communities.

Now, ward members will have their allocated amount, in addition to any money they didn’t spend in the 2021/22 financial year.

Councillors were also told that “awareness sessions” will be held to better inform them on the scheme, and how to promote it to residents and local groups. This follows a suggestion made by Independent councillor for Blackwood, Kevin Etheridge, at a Voluntary Sector and Liaison Committee on June 23.

Blackwood was the only ward to give out all the allocated money, which went to local sports clubs such as the Blackwood Town Walking Football Club, and groups such as Blackwood Little Theatre.

Argoed, Bedwas Trethomas and Machen, Maesycwmmer, Nelson and Ynysddu all spent more than 80 per cent of the money in their pots. But, half of the wards in the county borough did not spend a penny.

At the meeting, cabinet member for finance and performance, Cllr Eluned Stenner said: “This is on our radar and we will be speaking about it in cabinet.

“One thing with the Community Empowerment Fund, I am aware there are many wards out there where the councillors have actively tried to promote the fund, whether or not it was Covid that stifled some of the voluntary groups, they didn’t come forward with suggestions.

“But, it isn’t down to the local ward members to come up with projects – its for the members to engage with voluntary groups.”

Cllr Stenner added: “It does us no favours when it’s sitting in our bank accounts.”

Applications for the CEF must fall within one of the following types of projects, to fit the criteria:

Supporting greater community cohesion;

Tackling isolation and loneliness across the community;

Environment-focused, including awareness of biodiversity and increasing community activity;

Digital inclusion;

Encouraging greater physical and mental wellbeing;

Activities for young people/educational activities;

Initiatives that promote and encourage community safety;

Supporting community groups to establish.