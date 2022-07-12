MOUNTAINEER Gary Parker and his team along with scores of other adventurers are preparing to tackle Pen y fan in aid of St David's Hospice Care on Friday.

Gary, owner of Newport-based Parker and Co accountants and business advisors, is sponsoring of the Moonlight Walk up and down Pen y fan - the 2,907ft mountain - the highest peak in South Wales- which he will also take part in.

Parker & Co accountants and business advisors, a proactive accountancy practice with offices in Newport and Cwmbran, has an apt strap line, “Adventure in business”

Global adventurer and all-round action man Gary, who has led expeditions throughout the world, said: "The Moonlight Walk at Pen Y Fan underlines Parker & Co's ethos of Adventure in Business. Business is an adventure – enjoy it .

"The Moonlight Walk, which offers unrivalled summer's evening views of the moon and night time countryside in the Brecon Beacons, is tremendous. We took a group from Parker & Co last time. It was a great team-builder and an awesome experience for everyone.

"It's a brilliant family challenge which helps introduce the young and not so young to the excitement and mystery of the great Welsh outdoors at night."

The route, up and back down the mountain, is clearly marked and manned by Brecon Mountain Rescue who manage the walk on the night.

Beth Harrington, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "We're thrilled that Gary and Parker & Co are once more sponsors and also involved in the Moonlight Walk.

"The summer's evening event is always very popular. It ticks all the boxes for entrants in terms of fun, excitement, exercise and the pure joy of being out in the gorgeous Brecon Beacons at night in the summer.

"Parker & Co are brilliant supporters of the hospice and we're delighted they are involved with us again in this popular outdoor experience."

For more details on the two events visit www.stdavidshospicecare.org or email beth.harrington@stdavidshospicecare.org or call her on 01633 851043