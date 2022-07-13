A ROAD near Chepstow was closed throughout Monday - and it wasn’t just because of a sinkhole appearing.

The Argus reported that Devauden Road in St Arvans was closed between Laurel Park and Grange Road after a “highways emergency” saw a sinkhole open up late on Sunday.

Works continued on Monday, but there was also another road closure in place on the same road.

Devauden Road was closed between Pen-y-Parc and Upper Fedw due to the filming of Wolf, a new six-part crime thriller for the BBC, based on Mo Hayder’s Jack Caffery novels.

Devauden Road was closed on Monday.

Despite the sinkhole – which wouldn’t look out of place in the opening of a Hollywood disaster movie – opening up, filming was not disrupted.

“The road was closed by us for the duration of the day,” said a Hartswood Films spokesperson.

“There were cones and work in the road outside of the closure are.”

The filming closure was in place from 9.30am until 9.30pm.

Written and adapted by Megan Gallagher, Ukweli Roach – known from The Midwich Cuckoos, Blindspot, and Humans – plays the lead role of DI Jack Caffery.

Ukweli Roach plays the lead DI Jack Caffery. Picture: BBC

“DI Jack Caffery is a young man searching for himself,” said a BBC spokesperson. “Obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10 year-old brother in the 90s, Jack finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others - but at what cost?

“In an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised.

“When the two narratives collide, it’s a thrilling, nail-biting and deeply disturbing race against time.”

Game of Thrones and Misfits star Iwan Rheon and Sacha Dhawan, of Doctor Who and Marvel’s Iron Fist, are also part of the cast – as mismatched professionals Molina and Honey.