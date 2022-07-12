SNAPCHAT users were reporting problems with the app on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Down Detector, issues started at around 1.30pm with users complaining about the app taking longer to load.

Problems were recorded from Snapchat users across the UK on Down Detector including in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Of the problems reported, 87 per cent relate to problems with login while 10 per cent relate to the app.

The server connection is said to relate to three per cent of the reports.

Is snapchat down or have I actually been logged out my account forever — mia (@miaxcxo) July 12, 2022

Snapchat users complain about issues on Twitter

Users switched to another social media platform, Twitter, to complain about the issues.

One wrote: “Is snapchat down or have I actually been logged out my account forever”

@Snapchat is your app down? Won’t let me login — Chuck Diasio (@chuck_diasio) July 12, 2022

Another wrote: “is snapchat down for anyone else?”

A third tweeted: “@Snapchat is your app down? Won’t let me login”

'Snapchat something went wrong' - what does it mean?





The “something went wrong” error on Snapchat is said to appear when the platform’s servers aren’t working correctly.

Make sure the servers are running before you attempt to solve the problem.