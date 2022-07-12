Here's the latest Argus column by Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds:

IT WAS an honour to lead the World Heritage Day parade this year in my home town of Blaenavon.

Thank you to everyone who helped make the day so special after years of postponements due to Covid-19, and to all those who attended.

I’m proud that my home town is a World Heritage site, and passionate about drawing on our great past to build for the future, for all residents of the town.

In that respect, it was great to speak alongside World Heritage Youth Ambassador Dan Morse.

As a Blaenavon boy and a keen football fan, I’m also proud to be the President of Blaenavon Blues.

The Blues’ presentation night this year was particularly special, after an unbeaten league season.

I was delighted to present my President’s Award to First Team Manager Lee Challenger, and to hold the Gwent FA Senior Cup.

Away from Blaenavon, it has been quite a month in Parliament so far.

The prime minister’s repeated failure to be open and honest finally caught up with him after it turned out he’d been told far more than he’d suggested about his deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Boris Johnson corrupted his party and demeaned the nation, but the problem is far wider than just one man. All the Tory MPs who covered for him are complicit, and whoever the next Conservative leader is can’t escape from twelve years of Tory failure.

Twelve years of failure to grow the economy. Twelve years of failing to invest in our public services. Twelve years without a positive plan for our country. The cost of living crisis, with the biggest drop in living standards since the 1950s. The highest taxes in 70 years.

This country deserves so much better than this chaotic Conservative Government, totally unable to grapple with any of the problems above and instead entirely focused on saving their own skins. We don’t just need a different Tory at the top, we need a proper change of Government. A fresh start for Britain.

I’ll continue to be a voice for local people as I hold the Government to account, although at times last week it was hard to find out exactly who was left in Government to hold to account.

People need a plan to address the rising cost of living. In my Shadow Trade role, I’ll continue to talk to our businesses, who need a Government focused on boosting British exports and negotiating a better future for our economy.

As the Conservatives can’t or won’t deliver, my Labour colleagues and I stand ready to deliver the change Britain needs.