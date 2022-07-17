A GWENT woman has been shortlisted for an prestigious national beauty award.

Kirsty Bendon, from Raglan, has been shortlisted for Nail Technician of the Year at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

Kirsty Bendon will be opening a new salon on Bridge Street in Usk.

Ms Bendon began her journey into the beauty industry after leaving school at the age of 16. She then started an apprenticeship with Perfect Image in Usk.

“After finishing school at the age of 16, I was very unsure on where to go after, or what to do, like many are at that age,” said Ms Bendon.

"She was able to learn all aspects of beauty during the apprenticeship before moving on to her own salon at the age of 18 under the business name of KB Beauty.

“After completing my apprenticeship at 18, I thought I’d spread my wings to gain more skills. I rented spaces in salons and worked with amazing people along the way, whilst gaining my nail technician diploma.

“I then set up a home salon that I have worked at non-stop to improve and nail all my treatments and services, allowing my clients to have a space where they feel comfortable to be themselves.”

Ms Bendon has just picked up the keys to a salon on Bridge Street in Usk and is gearing up to open her own high street salon.

“I’m very excited to offer a fresh new space to my clients and to be able to grow as a professional and hopefully expand my team," she said.

Ms Bendon was encouraged to enter the UK Hair and Beauty Awards by her loved ones and has been shortlisted as a finalist for Nail Technician of the Year.

The red carpet awards event will take place in London in March.

You can find out more about Ms Bendon’s business by searching KB_eauty on Facebook and Instragram.