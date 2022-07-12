A TEENAGER has avoided jail despite racking up his second class A drug dealing conviction by the age of 18.

Khalim Reynolds was caught looking after crack cocaine when police raided his bedroom at a supported accommodation address for young people on Newport’s Caerau Crescent.

Other defendants were also arrested at the address on suspicion of drug dealing.

Reynolds was taking care of 89 wraps of crack cocaine which weighed around 26g and had a potential street value of nearly £2,500.

Prosecutor Georgina Buckley said: “Reynolds was acting as a custodian for the drugs.

“There is a basis of plea that the defendant agreed to keep the drugs in his room in exchange for a small supply of cannabis.”

The raid took place last summer when he was 18 years old.

Reynolds, now aged 19, of Caerau Crescent, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply on June 9, 2021.

Cardiff Crown Court was told the defendant was convicted of possession of heroin with intent to supply when he was just 15 and handed a 12-month referral order at the youth court.

Reynolds also had previous convictions for robbery, fraud, assault by beating and affray.

Scott Bowen, representing the defendant, said in mitigation: “This is a young man who was 18 at the time of the offence.

“He played a limited role and there was no suggestion he was street dealing.

“The defendant stupidly accepted to stash the drugs in his room in return for some cannabis.

“If you’ll pardon the expression, this offence was committed by someone who was young and dumb.”

Mr Bowen asked the court to give his client full credit for his early guilty plea.

The judge, Recorder Paul Hobson, told Reynolds: “I’ve read about your background.

“You’ve had, I am satisfied, one of the toughest starts to life that I’ve ever seen in a case.

“I need not go into the reasons for that but it amounts in my view to strong personal mitigation which I will take into account.”

Recorder Hobson said that he also had to factor in the defendant’s still tender age and the prospect of rehabilitation.

Reynolds was sent to a young offender institution for 16 months, suspended for two years.

The defendant was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day thinking skills programme and pay a victim surcharge.

Reynolds was warned by the judge he faces a minimum term of seven years in jail after trial if he is ever convicted of a third class A drug trafficking offence.