THE Queen presented one of Gwent’s most senior doctors – who also served in Afghanistan – with the highest civilian award for gallantry today, on behalf of Wales’ entire NHS workforce.

Dr Ami Jones, intensive care consultant with the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, visited Windsor Castle today where, along with NHS Wales chief executive Judith Paget, she was presented with the George Cross in recognition of the work the health service had done throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Looking relaxed, the 96-year-old head of state was joined by the Prince of Wales for a small Windsor Castle ceremony where health leaders from the four home nations were each awarded the medal.

They visited the castle, along with representatives of the NHS in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, to be presented with the award by the Queen, who was accompanied by the Prince of Wales.

Dr Jones said: “It gives me enormous pride to join Judith in representing all staff across NHS Wales to accept the George Cross medal.

“As someone who serves in the Military, I appreciate that only the very best receive this medal and our amazing NHS staff are certainly worthy recipients.

“Our staff would have never imagined that such a daunting pandemic would take place in their lifetimes, but they put their own fears aside to provide excellent care to their patients and find solutions to the unprecedented problems that they faced on a daily basis.”

Queen Elizabeth II presenting the George Cross to Judith Paget, chief executive of NHS Wales, and Dr Ami Jones, intensive care consultant with the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board. Picture: PA

As well as her work with Gwent’s health board, Dr Jones is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves with 203 Field Hospital and has undertaken two tours of duty in Afghanistan on MERT (the military pre-hospital service).

Each health executive from the four nations and their frontline colleague came up in turn to receive a George Cross which had been placed on a cushion carried by the Queen’s Equerry Lieutenant Colonel Tom White.

The Queen touched the cushion in a gesture to symbolise its presentation, after first having announced the award of the George Cross last year.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Vernon, Comptroller of the Lord Chamberlain’s Office with responsibility for organising ceremonial events, read out the George Cross citation at the start of the ceremony.

He said: “It is with great pleasure, on behalf of a grateful Nation, that the George Cross is awarded to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.

“This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four Nations. Over more than seven decades, and especially in recent times, you have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.

“You have our enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation.”

The monarch lightened the mood, after the chief executive of NHS Scotland revealed she had been told not to put the George Cross in her handbag.

She told the representatives from Wales: “This is your George Cross, now I know you won’t put it in your handbag.”

Ms Paget, previously chief executive of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “I’m honoured to join Dr Jones to accept the George Cross on behalf of the NHS in Wales.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales with representatives of the NHS across the UK. Picture: PA

“It is the UK’s highest civilian gallantry medal which recognises the dedicated service shown by the NHS since it was set up 74 years ago including the great courage, devotion and duty that staff displayed during the pandemic.

“I saw the bravery of the staff who are the heartbeat of the NHS in caring for our friends and family at first hand. This is a great honour and a great day for all who work and who have worked for the NHS in Wales.”

After the presentations the recipients posed for a group photograph with the Queen and Charles and she made them laugh when she said: “Don’t look too miserable.”

First minister Mark Drakeford called this “a moment that all NHS staff in Wales can be extremely proud of for their dedication to providing health services in the toughest of circumstances”.

“From the birth of the NHS in Tredegar 74 years ago, NHS Wales staff have always been there to treat, care and help us and our families at our times of greatest need,” he said.

The George Cross for The National Health Service in Wales at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture: PA

“When they were faced with the biggest public health threat in our lifetime at the start of the pandemic they stepped up with great courage and expertise which I’m delighted has been recognised with the awarding of the George Cross.”

The George Cross was instituted by her father George VI in September 1940 during the height of the Blitz.

It is granted in recognition of “acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger” and recognises actions by civilians and military personnel not in the face of the enemy.

The award of the George Cross by the Queen is made on the advice of the George Cross Committee and the Prime Minister, and this marks only the third occasion on which it has been awarded to a collective body, country or organisation, rather than an individual.