A BURGLAR from Rhymney is wanted by police after breaching his licence following his release from prison.
Gwent Police is appealing for information to find 20-year-old Rhys Owen Jones from Rhymney.
Jones breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on Monday, June 6 and has been recalled to prison.
He received a sentence of 16 months in prison for burglary at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, January 31.
A police spokesperson said: "If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200068505.
"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."
