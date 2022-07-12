A BURGLAR from Rhymney is wanted by police after breaching his licence following his release from prison.

Gwent Police is appealing for information to find 20-year-old Rhys Owen Jones from Rhymney.

Jones breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on Monday, June 6 and has been recalled to prison.

He received a sentence of 16 months in prison for burglary at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, January 31.

A police spokesperson said: "If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200068505.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."