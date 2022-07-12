SOUTH Wales Police is appealing for information to help in the search for a missing teenager.

Seren was last seen in Ebbw Vale yesterday.

Aged 17, she is 5ft 3ins tall, has a slim build, black hair and a nose piercing.

Anyone who may have seen Seren, or who has information which will help South Wales Police to find her, is asked to contact them, quoting occurrence number 2200232091.