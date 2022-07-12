NOMINATIONS have closed in the Conservative Party leadership race and latest betting odds have been revealed.

Our next prime minister will come from a list of eight candidates, taking over from Boris Johnson as the Tory leader and as Prime Minister.

To make it this far, candidates had to show they had the support of 20 of the fellow MPs.

Following the meeting of the 1922 committee last night, I can confirm the timetable for the leadership contest 👇 pic.twitter.com/PWwKbQ8jRM — Andrew Stephenson MP (@Andrew4Pendle) July 12, 2022

Those who have managed to gain enough support are:

Rishi Sunak

Penny Mordaunt

Liz Truss

Tom Tugendhat

Kemi Badenockh

Suella Braverman

Jeremy Hunt

Nadhim Zahawi

The result was announced by Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs, shortly after the deadline passed.

Former chancellor and health secretary Sajid Javid withdrew from the race before the results were announced.

Who will be the next Prime Minister?

Odds on the Tory leadership runners and riders have been announced putting

former Chancellor Rishi Sunak as the narrow 2/1 favourite ahead of Penny Mourdant at 21/10.

Liz Truss is the only other contender with single-figure odds at 7/2.

Nadim Zahawi, Jeremy Hunt and Suella Braverman secure backing but look rank

outsiders at 50/1, 80/1 and 87/1 respectively.

These figures are correct at time of writing. For up to the minute odds, visit the Betfair Exchange website.