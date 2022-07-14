A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JACK HOPKINS, 22, of High Street, Fleur-de-Lys, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order last Christmas Day in Llanbradach, Caerphilly.

MARK RYAN O’DWYER, 37, of Llandegfedd Way, New Inn, Pontypool, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted nine counts of fraud.

He was ordered to pay £2,836.30 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Teaching assistant arrested at school over child abuse images

MARK RICHARD RIDLER, 46, of Dickens Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and made the subject of a 12-month restraining order after he pleaded guilty to harassment.

GARY ROSE, 36, of Gwern Las, Abertillery, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty on January 24.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

MONTASER YAFAI, 19, of Brunel Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Beatty Road on February 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CONNOR MILES TAYLOR, 27, of Glanhowy Street, Scwrfa, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEIGHTON REED, 45, of Glyn Rhymni, Rumney, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £1,142 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Newport on November 28, 2021.

GARETH DAVID WORTH, 30, of Newland Way, Wyesham, Monmouth, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing perfume from Well Pharmacy on November 16, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £189 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID BRAGG, 30, of Ebenezer Drive, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARTIN HUNTLEY, 62, of Lansbury Terrace, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.