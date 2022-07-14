A MAN has pleaded not guilty to putting a woman in fear of violence by harassment by putting a belt around her neck.
Lee Glasgow, 46, from Newport, is also accused of pulling her by her hair, grabbing her by the face and throat and kicking her.
The prosecution claim the alleged offence took place between June 1 and June 9, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
The judge, Recorder Paul Hobson, set a trial date of October 19 and it is expected to last between two and three days.
Glasgow, of Cardiff Road, was remanded in custody.
He was represented by Scott Bowen and the prosecution by Gareth James.
