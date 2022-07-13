A rare health warning from the Met Office has been extended, as they warn there is a potential risk to life.

Extreme heat will affect much of the country from Sunday, leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

The amber weather warning has been extended to run until Tuesday.

This is what the Met Office warn to expect:

Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life. Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice

Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required

Significantly more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to increased risk of water safety incidents

Delays on roads and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays

A spokesman added: “Temperatures will rise again this weekend, most likely peaking on Monday or Tuesday, then most probably declining thereafter.

“Latest evidence supports the idea of a trend towards a slightly later onset of high temperatures.

“Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible both by day and by night; the cumulative effects of very warm nights (particularly in urbanised areas) and hot days are likely to bring widespread impacts to people and infrastructure.

“Although most likely less exceptional, it should also be noted that very warm to hot conditions are also probable across the majority of the rest of the UK.”

Everywhere in Wales affected by extreme heat warning

This is every area of the country that will be impacted by the severe heat this weekend.