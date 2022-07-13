FISHING has been banned on two renowned beauty spot rivers in Gwent - because of the heatwave.

Waterways officials say record temperatures were causing the rivers to dry out and fish stocks were struggling to cope.

The bans come into place in the Rivers Wye and Usk after rainfall between March and June was down by more than a third.

And the current heatwave is expected to drive fish numbers down even more as parts of the once-powerful rivers have been reduced to a trickle.

The River Wye where campaigners are also fighting to protect the river from pollution

The Wye and Usk Foundation say the ban is needed for the preservation of salmon and trout stocks in the rivers.

Chief executive Simons Evans said: "As far as fishing is concerned, it's the warmth of the water that is our biggest headache, we've already got some fish dying in certain places.

"The problem is you can't keep battering the ecosystem in the way that we are, we're oscillating between monster flood to severe drought, to severe hot to monster flood again. And each one of these events just stresses everything in a new way."

The River Usk after it burst its banks

He said the water levels were at "basement levels" in some stretches.

Meanwhile in Swansea campaigners say hundreds of roach and rudd were found in just ten inches of water in the Tennant Canal and fear many could die as a result of the heat.

Tracey Dunford, of Wales' environment agency Natural Resources Wales said: "Wales is currently experiencing a period of prolonged dry weather which coupled with the hot spells affecting the UK has led to low river flows with some smaller rivers drying up.

"Our teams have been monitoring and responding to incidents whilst working with Welsh government, water companies, navigation authorities and other organisation on any updates and emerging concerns."