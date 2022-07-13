The general response towards the downfall of Boris Johnson has been akin to that familiar literary trope: out of the frying pan, and into the fire.

But perhaps the closest parallel is the unfolding of the narrative in Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, in which the reader is convinced that the “bad guy” has been found, only to realise that more and more “bad guys” are lurking in the shadows, until you realise that they’re all in it together (with apologies for any spoilers if you haven’t read the novel).

But truly, the Tory leadership contest is stranger than this fiction, as each candidate tries to outdo their opponents by announcing increasingly untenable policies to win over their fellow fanatics in Westminster. It’s a plot you wouldn’t believe, were it not happening in real life.

The candidates seem to have forgotten that their party has spent 12 years in government, as they advocate new policies to “save” the economy – the economy, that is, that they have wrecked.

These policies include a massive cut in tax that giant corporations pay, leaving less funding for services at a time when demand is extremely high. The total unfunded pledges amount to £200bn. “Populist nonsense”, as former Tory Chancellor Kenneth Clarke put it.

None of the candidates seem interested in finding solutions to the problems facing low and middle earners in Wales and the rest of the UK.

The main problem people face is increased costs, caused by high energy prices which are leading to massive energy bills, and which are driving inflation through the roof.

This is Plaid Cymru’s current priority, and by working with the Welsh Government, we’re helping to deliver policies which will really help people, like universal free school meals to help cut costs for families, and increased fuel support payments, while also pushing through plans to decrease rent, lower council tax bills for people who are struggling and provide free social care for all.

There is so much more that the Senedd could do for you if we only we had the powers to do it, such as regenerating our town centres that have suffered for so long from a lack of investment and care, bringing our train infrastructure up to 21st century standards and strengthening the human rights of Welsh citizens.

We are prevented from doing all of this because the Tories in Westminster insist on hoarding these powers, and funding which is rightfully ours.

So while you’re watching the clown parade which is the Tory leadership battle, ask yourself: do you trust these people to do what’s best for you? Or do you think that Wales would do a better job of looking after the interests of yourself, your family and your friends?

You can make your feelings known by contributing to the Welsh Constitutional Convention, by visiting www.gov.wales/have-your-say-the-constitutional-future-of-wales.

Devolving more powers to Wales is the best way of protecting people from the next chapter of the never-ending Tory circus act in Westminster.