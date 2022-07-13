A TEENAGER who died in an incident at a quarry near Abersychan was a “happy boy” who “always had a smile on his face”.

Myron Davies was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to the quarry near Limekiln Road in Abersychan on Wednesday, July 6, at around 6.30pm.

A 14-year-old girl from Blaenavon was airlifted to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where she remains in a critical condition.

The Torfaen community has rallied around Myron’s family, offering messages of support and raising £4,600 – at the time of writing – to help with funeral costs.

On Wednesday evening, to mark a week since Myron’s death, a balloon release has been organised on the links field, by Talfan Close, in Trevethin.

Myron Davies was 'loved by all'. Picture: Family photo.

Myron’s mum, Sarah Davies, has paid tribute to her son, adding that he was “loved by all”.

“Our son Myron Davies tragically lost his life on Wednesday, July 6 at approximately 6.30pm,” she said.

“He was the son of myself, Sarah Davies, and the son of my partner, Paul Jeffries. He was also a brother to Jasmin Jeffries. He was a lovely nephew and grandson and cousin and was loved by all.

“He was seen by the community on his motorbike and pushbike on a regular basis.

“Our son Myron attended Abersychan School. He was a popular boy and was loved by teachers and pupils. He was a happy boy; he always had a smile on his face.

“He will be missed by all his friends and family.

Tributes to Myron Davies at the quarry near Abersychan.

“As you can imagine, as his family, we are all completely heartbroken and all his friends are devastated as we try to make it through each day after hearing this heartbreaking news.

“It’s a mystery to what happened on this tragic day so if anyone has any information on what happened, could you please come forward? As a mother, I really need to know what happened to my son.

“We would also like to thank everyone for your kind messages and support at this devastating time.”

To find out more about the fundraising efforts, including a full list of businesses hosting bucket collections, visit the 'Help for Myron Davies family' Facebook page, or if you would like to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/funeral-costs-for-15-year-old-myron-davies.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2200225719.

You can also send a direct message with information to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can contact report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.