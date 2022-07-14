REFURBISHMENT work will bring tennis courts at two Pontypool parks up to scratch, while plans are in place to also fix up courts in Cwmbran.

The tennis courts at Pontypool Park and Panteg Park in Griffithstown will be refurbished thanks to a £16,000 grant from Torfaen Sports Development Tennis Focus Sports Programme.

The surfaces of the courts will be cleaned and repaired, and new electronic gates and floodlighting will be installed.

Torfaen Sports Development team is working with Tennis Wales to install the new gated technology system at Pontypool Park, which will be completed by October.

Court users will be able to book a slot and will receive a code to unlock the gate. The floodlights will turn on and off automatically at the start and end of the session.

Local pickleball enthusiasts will also benefit from the upgrades, with the addition of five marked-out pickleball courts.

Holly Hinchey, Torfaen Sports Development officer, said: “After a number of pilot projects to identify a need for tennis in Torfaen, we are really excited to get the refurbishments complete and bring tennis closer to the community.

“Tennis is a brilliant at developing coordination, fitness and fun to all ages and abilities at an affordable price.”

Over the next year, the tennis courts at Cwmbran Park will also be added to the refurbishment programme.

Little Hitters Tennis is hoping to run coaching sessions for the next generation of tennis enthusiasts, as well as mini festivals and competitions at the new-look courts.

Jane Jones, from Little Hitters, said: “We are always on the lookout for volunteers to help run sessions and support local people to get on the coaching and officiating ladder, they just need to get in touch.”