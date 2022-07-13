ONE of former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague's Instagram posts have been banned after it was ruled an advert without a disclosure.

The Instagram story, seen on October 31, shows the Pretty Little Thing (PLT) Creative Director wearing her brand's dress and encouraging fans to buy it - without any indication of its commercial intent.

Alongside the picture of the influencer in the dress, the post reads: “You can actually shop it now on PLT – Couldn’t not make it available for you guys too,” followed by a link to the retailer’s website."

One user, who was aware of Molly-Mae's position within the fashion brand complained that the post did not feature an advert disclosure.

Undated screenshot taken from the Instagram page of Molly-Mae Hague. Credit: PA/ Advertising Standards Authority

PLT has confirmed Hague's Creative Director role, and that their contractual agreement expressly states that she is required to include the #ad disclosure in posts.

The firm understands that not disclosing the advert was a mistake and has reminded Hague of the requirement to prevent any similar errors in future.

Molly-Mae's spokesperson has also said the #ad disclosure had been left off by mistake and would be used in future.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said: “We noted that the story had appeared in Molly-Mae Hague’s own account and did not contain any indication that it was a marketing communication.

“We considered that, while some of her followers may have known that she was a creative director at PrettyLittleThing, it was not immediately clear to all consumers that she had a commercial interest in PrettyLittleThing from the post itself.

“We therefore concluded that the commercial intent behind the story was not made clear upfront and it was not obviously identifiable as a marketing communication.

“We welcomed the assurances from both PrettyLittleThing and Molly-Mae Hague that similar posts would include a label such as #ad in future.”