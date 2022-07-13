WHILE our summer nights are currently filled with the drama of ITV’s Love Island, it won’t be long until we’re sitting down to watch I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
With this year’s series airing in November, you might be curious to see who you can expect to be part of the line-up.
BetVictor has released odds for several celebrities who could appear on the popular show as it returns to Australia after moving to Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic.
So while the cast isn’t confirmed yet, the odds give us an idea of who could be in the running.
Your WINNER of #ImACeleb 2021 and the brand new King of the Castle is Danny! 🤩🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/0ANxtEsMjB— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 12, 2021
Who is in the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here line-up 2022?
I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! odds from BetVictor (to be a contestant 2022 – outright)
- Danny Dyer – 10/11
- Thomas Skinner – 1/1
- Mike Dean – 1/1
- Chris Kamara – 6/4
- Tom Daley – 7/4
- Saffron Barker – 2/1
- Natalie Cassidy 2/1
- Mark Ian Hoyle - (LadBaby) 3/1
- Neil Warnock – 7/2
- Peter Crouch – 9/2
- Scott Mills – 5/1
- Michael Owen – 6/1
- Amber Gill – 14/1
- Maura Higgins – 16/1
- Jennifer Arcuri – 16/1
- Dominic Cummings – 33/1
The odds are correct at the time of writing but to view the latest odds, you can visit the BetVictor website.
When does I'm a Celeb start and where will it be filmed in 2022?
I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! will return to our screens later this year.
The show usually reappears in November with the winner being announced in December.
Since 2022, the show has been filmed in Australia except during the pandemic when it was filmed in Wales. This year's series will return to Australia.
