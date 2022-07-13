NEWS that the default speed for traffic in Wales is to be reduced from 30mph to 20mph has been met with concern from some quarters.

Legislation to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads and busy pedestrian streets to 20mph was approved by the Senedd yesterday, Tuesday.

This makes Wales the first UK nation to make the move - a move the Welsh Government says will save lives, develop safer communities, improve the quality of life and encourage more people to make more sustainable and active travel choices.

The new slower speed limits are currently being trialled in eight communities across Wales - including in Monmouthshire - and will be rolled out nationally in September 2023.

One long-term campaigner for the move, Newport East MS John Griffiths, said: “I am pleased today’s vote will bring us a step closer to a lower default speed limit across Wales.

"I recognise though there have been problems on sections of the B4245 in Severnside. The blanket 20mph approach adopted by the previous Conservative administration at Monmouthshire County Council was not the right one.

“It will be down to local councils to implement these measures and that’s why it must be done in a way which consults and takes local residents with them.”

However, the move has not been overly popular with Argus readers.

Colin Richardson said: "I'm all for 20 outside school's [sic] but this is just another crazy Welsh Government idea which is not needed and will affect Welsh businesses, the economy and the air we breathe."

Gwyneth Pocock said: "This seems to have caused havoc from Caldicot to Magor, but it is very difficult to drive at 20mph without putting a severe strain on the engine."

Charlotte Copik-Phillips agreed that it was "really hard to stay at 20 without staring at your speedometer rather than the road".

Kenneth Austen said: "How awkward. It's a struggle at that speed.

"Cannot do 20mph in forth or fifth. Third gear all the way."

A petition against the Welsh government decision has now been set up and, at time of writing, is nearly at 15,000 signatures.

To view the petition, visit change.org/p/stop-the-welsh-govt-imposing-blanket-20mph-speed-limits-across-the-whole-of-wales-by-2023