Coleg Gwent’s Employer Partnership Pledge, launched in September 2021, continues to grow and strengthen as it approaches its first anniversary this year.

The inspirational pledge aims to strengthen the college’s links with industry and local employers, offering educational opportunities for learners while benefitting the companies involved too.

In its inaugural year, the pledge has got off to a great start with more and more employers signing up.

In June, Coleg Gwent held a networking event for employers, hosted at the premises of their latest pledgers, Tiny Rebel Brewery.

Attendees were treated to insights into the progress of the pledge, a talk from Pro Steel Engineering director Richard Selby, as well as the story of how Tiny Rebel began and a tour of their award-winning brewery located just minutes away from the college’s Crosskeys Campus.

Beccy Legge, head of people at Tiny Rebel, explained their reasons for joining the pledge.

“Tiny Rebel is passionate about offering opportunities that highlight alternative pathways into employment and being able to give experience of that, as well as being able to offer new skills and experience the world of work in a different way,” she said.

“We have always worked with local organisations and community groups to be able to give back, and we felt this was the next step in that.

“Tiny Rebel is now the home of several Coleg Gwent alumni and we wanted to be able to celebrate this further with the future generation of the workforce.”

The event celebrated two new pledge partners, CITB Wales and Tiny Rebel, who have been welcomed into the Coleg Gwent employer family with anticipation.

In total, 14 local companies have now pledged their commitment to working closely with Coleg Gwent, with the benefits to learners and the companies already being seen in multiple areas.

Some of these successes include the launch of the Inspire to Achieve supported internships in partnership with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, work placements at Bryn Meadows Hotel and Spa, the launch of a Cyber Hub in partnership with Admiral and Thales, and students being given the opportunity to use industrial scale machinery at Pro Steel Engineering.

Not only are these opportunities benefitting the companies, but Coleg Gwent learners are also gaining new skills, experiences and knowledge of the world of work thanks to the Employer Partnership Pledge.

Speaking about the networking event at Tiny Rebel, Kate Cox, employer engagement coordinator, said: “We were delighted that so many of our employer partners were able to join us for this event, to celebrate the success of this initiative so far.

“There have been so many positive collaborations already this year, with organisations across a huge range of sectors getting involved.

“We’re very grateful for the time that they invest in our students to ensure the future prosperity of our local business area.”

If you’re interested in working closely with Coleg Gwent and it’s students, you can find out more about getting your organisation involved with the Partnership Pledge at coleggwent.ac.uk/employers/partnerships/how-to-partner-with-us