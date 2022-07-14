A NEW branch of fast food chain Burger King could be coming to a Gwent town centre.

The Game shop in Castle Court Shopping Centre, Caerphilly, could be closing to make way for a new Burger King.

The proposed fast food restaurant will have seating for 18 people and will be open from 8am until midnight every day.

If the plans are approved, 22 jobs will be available at the chain, including six full-time and 16 part-time – more than twice as many currently employed in Game.

Signal RPII is stated as the applicant.

Game in Caerphilly town centre. Picture: Rhiannon James

Castle Court has previously been home to a Burger King, but this closed in 2017 after the company operating it went into administration.

Cardiff-based planning consultancy Turley submitted the planning application – on behalf of the applicant – to Caerphilly County Borough Council, for a change of use from a shop to a restaurant and takeaway.

It is unclear if planning permission will be granted. Under its planning conditions, Castle Court Shopping Centre has a limit on the amount of food and drink areas.

It currently has a Costa, Greggs, Gatehouse – in addition to Fablas and Gareth Coffee, which are coming soon.

The full plans can be viewed and commented on here: https://planningonline.caerphilly.gov.uk/PublicAccess/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=RCJTVFDVFHK00

A decision is expected to be made by the council by August 24.