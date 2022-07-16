A GWENT woman has been left with a bill worth nearly £700 for failing to pay £2.40 for a train ticket.
Appearing before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 6, Crystal Davies pleaded guilty to one count of travelling on the railway without paying the fare.
The 38-year-old, of Greenwood Court in Caerphilly, was found to have travelled between Lisvane & Thornhill and Caerphilly Railway Station without paying the £2.40 fare for the journey, and with “intent to avoid payment”.
The court heard that the journey took place on a Transport for Wales service on November 11, 2021.
Her actions were found to be contrary to the Regulation of Railways Act 1889.
Having initially pleaded not guilty, Davies changed her plea to guilty, and this was taken into account when the sentence was handed out.
She was fined a total of £54, ordered to pay £2.40 in compensation, and made to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
Davies was also ordered to pay costs of £600, bringing the total bill that she is required to pay to £690.40.
A collection order has been made.
