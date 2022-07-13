A CAKE business will open its first Welsh shop - in Newport Market - soon.

ANNA Cake Couture – which has been established in Bristol for the past seven years – is expanding, opening its second shop in the newly-redeveloped Newport Market in August.

The independent business offers cupcakes, macarons, and cakes for special occasions, and this will be the first Welsh store.

Founder of ANNA Cake Couture, Anna Bearne, said:

“We can’t wait to open our doors and bring our much-loved cakes, cupcakes, macarons, and other sweet treats to South Wales. “I’m so excited at the prospect of opening in a new area and having the opportunity to share our products with more customers. “This is such an exciting time for the business and I’m really looking forward to watching it grow and develop further over the next couple of months and beyond!”

ANNA Cake Couture will offer a variety of hand-made macarons, including:

Vanilla;

Chocolate brownie;

Pistachio;

Rose, raspberry and white chocolate;

Salted milk chocolate;

Peanut butter and jam;

Salted caramel;

Passionfruit and white chocolate;

Earl grey and salted caramel;

Red velvet;

Birthday cake batter.

The shop, opening in Newport Market in August, will also have New York style (giant chunky) cookies, decorated cupcakes – including vegan options – and seasonal offerings.

The Newport Market stall will also be a collection point for people to pick up occasion cakes, which are baked fresh to order.

ANNA Cake Couture will join a range of independent food venues based at Newport Market, which reopened – following Europe’s biggest indoor market refurbishment, carried out by LoftCo – in March.

You can find out more about the business via thisisanna.co.uk or follow it on social media: