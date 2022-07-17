HAVE you ever dreamt of living in beautiful country home in the heart of Wales?

Well, the grade II listed Castell Prydydd farm house could be the next home for you at guide price of a cool £1,750,000.

Nestled in the slopes of the Blorenge Mountain, the country house is set within 11 acres of land and enjoys spectacular, unspoilt views - plus there are a few extra surprises.

Approaching the stone-built house with character windows, double fronted exterior and wooden porch, there is a sweeping drive, lawns and enclosed orchard.

Entering the home via a large hall with slate floor, there are a number of impressive ground floor rooms. The hall is so large, in fact, it doubles as a games room for the current owners.

The hall with slate floor

The 30' sitting room includes the original stone fireplace housing a multi-fuel fire, and French doors out, and a large dining room enjoying views across the grounds towards the Sugar Loaf Mountain.

The stunning living room

The heart of the home is a stunning and stylish kitchen which has been fitted in hand-painted bespoke units by Robinson and Cornish beneath black polished granite work surfaces and slate flooring.

The kitchen with French doors off to the formal garden

In addition to a four oven mains gas Aga and chilled water unit, it features a host of integrated appliances. The kitchen also provides ample space for dining and has French doors leading out to the formal gardens.

As well as utility and cloak room space, the ground floor includes access to a highly coveted refrigerated larder room/wine store.

The dining room

For those who love original features, this home is packed with beams and oak flooring.

The master bedroom includes a dressing room and luxurious en suite bathroom with twin wash hand basins, large bath and walk-in shower.

One of the bathrooms

There are two further double bedrooms, one with full en-suite bathroom, and a beautifully appointed shower room.

The hugely versatile second floor offers extensive flexible space, currently utilised as a guest suite, which includes a 30' family room with feature 'A' frame timber, study, double bedroom and well-appointed en-suite bathroom. On this level there is also further double bedroom.

In the grounds of the property there are more surprises with pasture paddocks with post and rail fencing. These have been used for both grazing and horses illustrating the flexibility of the property as both an equestrian facility (there is a fully enclosed ménage at the entrance to the property) and quite simply, a superb rural, country home.

The paddock

In addition to the main house is an adjacent separate equestrian stone built complex with stables, tack room, kitchen and storage.

Above the stables is a spacious self-contained annex with a sitting room, double bedroom, shower room and fitted kitchen/breakfast room providing fully independent accommodation. This is an excellent addition with holiday let potential or multi-generational use.

Castell Prydydd is on the market with Christie Residential, Abergavenny.

To view the property or request more information call 01873 603000.

To view the property on Rightmore click here