HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:
- James Clements & Partners, Newport, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Thomas James McCarthy, formerly of 23 Don Close, Bettws, who died on August 28, 2021.
- RDP Law Limited, Langstone, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Edward McMahon (deceased), formerly of 128 Brynglas Avenue, Newport, who died on October 16, 2021.
- Premier Solicitors, Bedford, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Hugh Robert Dalgleish (deceased), formerly of Buckshom Cottage, Caerleon Road, Ponthir, who died on December 12, 2021.
- JMD Law, Cardiff, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Gerald John Lewis (deceased), formerly of Fields Residential Home, 29 fields Road, Newport, who died on June 20, 2022.
- Festive Productions Limited, Ty Coch Industrial Estate, Cwmbran,has applied for a variation to its licence to allow the sale of alcohol, not for consumption on premises, within temporary shop area only, for the period October 14 to December 31.
- Alexander Jones, trading as PJ & AD Jones Wholesale Fruit & Veg, Wi-Wurri, Penwern Lane, Goytre, Monmouthshire, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use PJ & AD Jones Wholesale Fruit & Veg, Penwern Barn, Penwern Lane, Goytre, Monmouthshire, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers.
