A DRUG dealer who made nearly £100,000 selling cocaine has zero assets to his name and was ordered to hand over £1.
Darren Price, 38, from Caerphilly, was jailed for 32 months earlier this year after he was caught trafficking the class A drug.
He was back before Cardiff Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing.
Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said Price had benefitted by £98,182.69 from drug dealing but had no assets which could be seized.
MORE NEWS: Burglar arrested by off duty cop after he raided her home
Although Price was supposed to pay £1 according to the regulations, Judge Niclas Parry waived the nominal amount.
The judge then joked with the defendant that if he was “lucky enough to win the pools” the authorities would come after him for the £98,000.
Price, of Mary Street, Trethomas, had pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply on December 12, 2020.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here