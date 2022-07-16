HAVE you ever imagined the home you would buy if money was no object?

A detached period house, with land and a swimming pool? Well, that's exactly what's on offer with The Ancre Hill, in Rockfield, Monmouth.

This magnificent house set in 3.5 acres is steeped in history and has been beautifully restored into a luxury family home. It is little wonder the house and grounds command an asking price of £3,150,000.

The home and grounds in Monmouth

And just one glance at its six bedrooms, period features, luxurious sitting rooms, heated pool and tranquil surroundings it is worth every penny.

Built on the site of an ancient religious settlement, a Welsh long-house stood on the site - of which an eighteenth century fireplace and small cellar remain. The house has been remodelled over various points in history and was purchased in 1998 by the current owners who lovingly restored the property. The result is a beautiful, flowing property with well-proportioned rooms, with high ceilings and windows letting in lots of light.

The welcoming entrance hall

At the heart of this home is a large, beamed kitchen, dining and living room which extends along most of the back of the house, overlooking the swimming pool and the walled garden.

The cosy sitting area in the kitchen

It has a flagstone floor and a stunning Mark Wilkinson Cook's kitchen with an AGA and central island. There is also a stunning log burning fire to cosy up next to.

A series of elegant rooms to the front enjoy far reaching views over the front lawns and the vineyards to Monmouth and the Wye Valley beyond. There's a morning room, formal dining room and study all with stunning period features including ornate fireplaces, bay windows and unusual nineteenth century wooden roller shutters.

The formal dining room

There is a billiard room with a full size Victorian snooker table. Stairs from the hall lead to a vaulted brick wine cellar.

The billiards room

Among the many bedrooms is an impressive master suite with a separate dressing room and an en-suite bathroom with a Victorian cast-iron bath.

The property is accessed via electric gates and a long sweeping drive. Among the out-buildings is a barn with a kitchen area that could be used as a home office or leisure building or, subject to planning, could be converted to provide further accommodation.

Along the western edge of the property is a garden room, which is used for entertaining and can easily seat up to 30 people.

The vaulted cellar

But one amazing feature of this home is the enclosed Mediterranean-style garden with yuccas, palms, cypress and fig trees surrounding the outdoor heated pool, which has a child safety cover. The garden includes a pergola adorned with rambling roses, wisteria and scented honeysuckle.

The heated swimming pool

The Mediterranean-style garden

The house is on the market with Fine & Country, Monmouth. To view or for more details call 01600 522013.

