School pupils, friends and family members took part in the Race for Life’s Pretty Muddy Fun Run in aid of Cancer Research.

The run came about after the much loved head teacher of Cwm Gwyddon Primary in Cwmcarn, Anita Tucknutt, was diagnosed with bowel cancer earlier this year.

Helen Marsh, acting head teacher, said: “We are a very close school community. When faced with the news of our much-loved head teacher, the community felt strongly that they wanted to do something positive, to send a message as a school that we are behind Mrs Tucknutt in her fight against cancer.

“The children feel empowered, that they are here to help and to make a difference and that is very important to us as a school community. The support we’ve had from our cluster schools and local community has been outstanding and is testament to the community we are so lucky to be a part of.”

Anita Tucknutt said: “Sometimes in life you are faced with a storm that rocks you to the core, my cancer diagnosis this year was exactly that.

“Even though the fight ahead is mighty, keeping me strong and ready to face the battle ahead is the overwhelming support l am receiving from my school community - My Teulu Cwm Gwyddon.

“They have rallied around with their kind thought and best wishes - setting up a team event that all my wonderful pupils, parents, friends and family could join together to raise funds for Cancer Research UK by running the Race for Life.

“We have already raised more than £7,000 for this wonderful charity. A testament to how close we are as a school and community for everyone to get together, and what better way to have fun than by rolling around in the mud!”

The pupils have collectively raised an incredible £7,140.07 since running the event.

Should anyone wish to donate search for Ysgol Cwm Gwyddon Community at cancerresearchuk.org.

The Race for Life is Cancer Research UK’s biggest series of fundraising events.

Taking place across the UK, the events included 3k, 5k and 10k routes for participants to walk, jog or run, as well as a Pretty Muddy obstacle event.

Started more than 25 years ago as a women-only event, Race for Life has grown into a series of hundreds of events across the country, raising nearly £500 million towards beating cancer over the last quarter of a century.

In 2019, for the first time, the Race for Life opened its doors to men to participate too, making it truly inclusive, and giving people the chance to come together with their family and friends, and join the movement to beat cancer.