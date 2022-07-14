PROPOSALS to turn Newport's docks into a free-trade haven could hit a roadblock due to the ongoing war of succession in Westminster, the Welsh economy minister has warned.

Newport is one of several possible locations for a new freeport in Wales - an economic zone in which goods passing through would be subject to low or no customs duties.

Vaughan Gething said things had moved "fairly rapidly" between the Welsh and UK governments in recent months "to have agreement on a joint prospectus for bids" for a freeport.

But the resignation of Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader, and the wave of ministerial resignations which preceded it, has thrown any timetable for the bidding process into disarray.

A new cabinet has been hurriedly put together for the remainder of Mr Johnson's time in Downing Street and a leadership contest is currently under way.

His successor is likely to make another series of ministerial appointments when they take the helm in the autumn, however, and Mr Gething warned the revolving door was likely to slow down any progress on the Welsh freeport plans.

Mr Gething said he had negotiated "agreement on funding parity for a freeport" with Michael Gove, who was - until last week - the UK's levelling-up secretary.

But Mr Gove was sacked last Wednesday after reportedly telling the prime minister it was time to quit in a "dignified and appropriate" way, given his crumbling support from Tory colleagues.

Michael Gove (middle) was the UK Government's levelling-up secretary until last Wednesday, when Boris Johnson (left) sacked him. Picture: Oli Scarff/PA Wire

Greg Clark is the new levelling-up secretary, and while Mr Gething said this was "no point of aspersion about Mr Clark... the reality is I don't think we're going to make all the progress we might otherwise have done" in securing a Welsh freeport.

The economy minister added: "I would be surprised if the UK Government were able to make decisions on this until the leadership contest within the Conservative Party is finished.

"In the interim, though, Welsh Government officials will continue to work with the UK Government to make progress on the work of what the prospectus would be like."

Natasha Asghar, a South Wales East regional member of the Senedd for the Conservatives, said she backed a freeport plan for Newport, which she said would "support the regeneration of communities by attracting new businesses and jobs and investment".

Labour's Newport East MS John Griffiths, meanwhile, urged the Welsh Government to exploit the city's "geographical position between the powerhouses of Bristol and Cardiff" and bring in more jobs and "produce the sorts of dividends we all want to see for Newport and the surrounding area".

Mr Gething said "we do see a future for high-quality jobs within the city" and cited the cyber and semiconductor industries as examples where there are opportunities for growth and investment.