A CHEPSTOW man is training hard for a gruelling 300-plus miles cycle ride in the USA to help raise funds for Welsh charity Velindre.
Former Chepstow Cricket Club chairman Tim Rees is one of the riders who will take on the challenging Three Canyons ride through Zion National Park in Arizona, Bryce Canton in Utah and the Grand Canyon in Nevada, finishing in the gambling capital of Las Vegas.
He will cover the cost of flights and accommodation himself in order to take on the ride described as “challenging at times” with a number of interesting climbs providing “memorable images and experiences”.
Despite - or perhaps, because of, the tough nature of the ride, Tim, whose cousin Jonathan Davies is president of the Velindre Cancer Centre, has been training hard.
He said: “The ride will be tough on my 55-year-old legs so I’m putting in some serious hours and miles which, at my age, is quite tough.
“The ride takes place from September 12 to 19 finishing in Las Vegas and there are 92 riders in the group with the lead riders Jonathan who is known as Jiffy and Shane Williams. Jiffy has overseen the raising of more than £4m for the centre.
“He is an inspirational bloke plus it is a stand-out Welsh-based charity that does unbelievable work in a vital field.”
Donations can be made on www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/timreesforvelindre
